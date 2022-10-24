BTRC regulations: Why this indemnity for government officials?

The term ‘good faith’ as defined in the regulation is not ‘good’ at all. The court will decide who is guilty and who is innocent. But there is no scope of early immunity in law. State institutions do not run on good faith, they run on the basis of law. If good faith is taken into account in the case of government officials, why can't others enjoy the same?

All citizens are equal in the eyes of the law. If the regulation of BTRC is accepted, if the state institution or anyone else is affected by the work of an individual, they will also present the same argument. Thus there will be no opportunity to take action against anyone for committing any crime.

Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna said no one can take such advantage by enacting law if there is faith in the constitution.