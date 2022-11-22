Two militants snatched: Who to hold responsible for security negligence?

It raised questions and concerns, the way two militants were snatched from the Dhaka court premises after openly attacking the law and order forces. The two escaped militants are members of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam (formerly Ansarullah Bangla Team). They were convicts of murder of Faisal Arefin Dipan, the owner of Jagriti Prakashani, and writer and blogger Avijit Roy.

According to witnesses, police and court sources, Prothom Alo reports that two handcuffed militants started beating a member of the police who was in charge of security while taking eight militants from Dhaka's Anti-Terrorism Tribunal to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.