People may be muddled over govt notification on lockdown

It seems the government policymakers at last have realised the need for containing the second wave of coronavirus infection as the government released a notification with an 18-point guideline on Sunday. It is assumed that with the rising number of infections and deaths, it will be difficult to keep the situation under control without taking stern action immediately. Such realisation might have resulted in the decision for a lockdown. Yet, there are differences between imposing such directives and implementing them properly. It is essential to consider the overall scenario prior to announcing such directives. Instructions that are not feasible and convenient for the people should not be imposed.

The notification broadly states what can and cannot be done from today 6:00am to 12:00pm on 11 April. Public and private offices will remain open, meaning there are no restrictions on people going to work. But there is a ban on all types of public transport. So how do people go to work? According to the notification, people working in government, semi-government and private offices will have to be provided with company transports. Even if all these organisations have that capacity, it is not clear whether the capacity is adequate. But how realistic is this instruction that the private industries, construction companies and such organisations have to arrange transports for their workers? Will Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), the garment industries, be able to implement the government's directive?