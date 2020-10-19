Permanent solution needed to remove overhead cables in the city

There are doubts as to whether the directive to take all overhead cables underground will be implemented within this stipulated time. It is not clear how the internet and cable TV service providers will do this on their own. Six companies have been allowed to install underground fiber optic lines for internet connection. Some companies have already done this in part. In the meanwhile, the chaos that will be created as a result of talking to the internet service providers about digging roads on their own initiative will further complicate the ongoing problem. Apart from that, legal complications can also occur.

Initiatives should be taken to use the underground infrastructure that has already been built to take the cables to the houses. In this case integrated management is required. The city corporation's main concern was the beauty of the city and it took the initiative to remove the cables to restore that. Apart from the beauty of the city, it is important to remember that overhead cables can be a risk factor for accidents.