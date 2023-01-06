Families’ spending in education: Less allocation cannot ensure quality education

The most worrying fact came out in the report is Bangladesh tops among the countries in South Asia in terms of families spending money in the education sector. It also revealed that the private educational institutions charge nine times more fees compared to government institutions.

Private tuition was less popular earlier. The practice was totally absent in rural areas. Now tuition has become rampant in almost all areas. Parents have the notion that if their child does not take tuition, they will not be able to do well in exams. If the parents do not find a skilled one, they send the children to take tuition from the teacher of their own school.

Students are now facing two types of problems. Their interest in attending classes is declining. Students believe, what is the need to attend the classroom when they can learn that from a private tutor?

We can look into the government allocations to the education sector. While education experts have been demanding more allocation in the education sector, the news that the rate of allocation in the education sector is gradually decreasing is very alarming.

Experts believe that 6 per cent of GDP should be spent on education while the prevailing allocation is only 2 per cent. It is even less in some fiscals. In 2022-23 fiscal, the ratio of allocation in the education sector compared to GDP is said to be 1.83 per cent. Last year this allocation was 2.8 per cent.