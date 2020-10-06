Police verification for recruitment needs revision

Despite receiving the recommendations of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) after passing in all the BCS exams, a negative police report can shatter the dreams of a job seeker. This is what happened to about 400 meritorious young persons from the 32nd BCS to the 39th BCS examination. Prothom Alo on Sunday carried a front-page detailed report on the issue.

It is difficult to find any rational reason to destroy the dreams of talented youths this way. There is no objection to the police verification before the notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration to join the service on the recommendation of PSC after completion of the recruitment process in the cadre service of public administration. But questions can be raised as to how smoothly and fairly the verification process is being carried out and how accurate and reasonable is the report being given by the police about the candidate.