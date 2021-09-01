Preparations must be taken to ensure success of metro rail

A few things have to be taken into consideration before launching the metro rail. First of all, these include the management of the station and its connected roads. Excess crowds should be avoided at the station so that passengers can get in and down smoothly. It must be determined in advance what kind of vehicles will run on the roads connected to the station. Roads of Dhaka city are facing towards north and south. In that case, arrangements should also be made so that dwellers from the east and the west can travel by metro rail.

It will take another 15 months for the metro rail to be operational fully. At this time, the authorities also need to think about how to keep the traffic congestion in the city at a tolerable level. A huge disorder is prevailing in the transport system of Dhaka city, which is not only increasing the traffic congestion but also causing accidents due to unhealthy competition. Annisul Huq, former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, was enthusiastic about launching a bus franchise or operating buses from one company on one route across the city. Under his initiative, 'Dhaka Chaka' was launched from Hatirjheel to Gulshan 2 as part of the plan and it is running successfully.