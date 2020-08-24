Private hospital registration

It is essential to get the approval of the authorities to start any organisation. Private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres are required to register with the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS). But many organisations are operating without registration. On the other hand, an organisation has to face numerous hassles for registration. The private hospital owners' association and the DGHS have been blaming each other for the crisis.
Recently the law enforcement agencies conducted an drive on Regent Hospital after receiving complaints against it for providing fake COVID-19 certificate. It was later learned that the organisation was not registered. Its owner, Shahed Karim, is currently in jail on fraud charges. However, the DGHS entrusted him with the responsibility of COVID-19 test and treatment of patients.
It is not only Ganoshasthya that alleged about bribery. Similar objections have come from many other quarters. Immediate action must be taken against those responsible. Otherwise, people like Shahed Karim and Ariful will rule in the health sector.
Following the revelation of the Regent scandal, the DGHS issued instructions to renew the registration of all private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres by 23 August.
According to DGHS, the number of hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in the country is 17,244. However, 12,103 applications for license renewal have been submitted online till 22 August. Of these, registration of 5,500 organisations has been renewed. Registration of more than 4,500 institutions is pending as the authorities failed to submit proper documents and fulfill various conditions. More than 1,500 hospitals are waiting for registration as they have not been inspected yet. About 5,000 are yet to submit application.
Leaders of the private hospital owners' association said it was not possible for any organisation to meet the conditions set by DGHS for registration, especially the condition of appointing specialists and having their own infrastructure. They alleged that the registration can be done or the hospital could be run without registration by paying bribes. Bribery and unrealistic conditions are interrelated. This process destroys a system and so has the health sector.
Just as many private hospitals are failing to renew their licenses due to unrealistic conditions, the licenses of many others are being renewed through bribes without fulfilling any registration requirements. Many private hospital owners are taking advantage of this and the sector is going out of control. It is unethical to appoint the same specialist physician in two or more hospitals. But many private hospitals are doing so. A quarter of dishonest officials and employees of DGHS are giving certificates without visiting the institution. Not only the registration of private hospitals, but also corruption, irregularities and mismanagement are rampant in the DGHS office. What is the remedy? Both the DGHS and the health ministry always keep nurturing corrupt elements.
All hospitals must comply with registration laws and regulations. But it is seen that well-known institutions like BIRDEM General Hospital and Gonosasthya Kendra are also facing trouble in the process of registration. BIRDEM authorities say their organisation is not privately owned. The people own it. The registration process did not proceed as the owner's segment in the form remained blank. It is the responsibility of the DGHS to determine what the provisions will be in such cases. The organisation cannot remain unregistered. Director of Gonoshasthya Kendra Zafrullah Chowdhury objected that registration has to be done with bribes at every step. This allegation is serious.
It is not only Ganoshasthya that alleged about bribery. Similar objections have come from many other quarters. Immediate action must be taken against those responsible. Otherwise, people like Shahed Karim and Ariful will rule in the health sector.