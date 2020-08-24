Private hospital registration

According to DGHS, the number of hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in the country is 17,244. However, 12,103 applications for license renewal have been submitted online till 22 August. Of these, registration of 5,500 organisations has been renewed. Registration of more than 4,500 institutions is pending as the authorities failed to submit proper documents and fulfill various conditions. More than 1,500 hospitals are waiting for registration as they have not been inspected yet. About 5,000 are yet to submit application.

Leaders of the private hospital owners' association said it was not possible for any organisation to meet the conditions set by DGHS for registration, especially the condition of appointing specialists and having their own infrastructure. They alleged that the registration can be done or the hospital could be run without registration by paying bribes. Bribery and unrealistic conditions are interrelated. This process destroys a system and so has the health sector.

Just as many private hospitals are failing to renew their licenses due to unrealistic conditions, the licenses of many others are being renewed through bribes without fulfilling any registration requirements. Many private hospital owners are taking advantage of this and the sector is going out of control. It is unethical to appoint the same specialist physician in two or more hospitals. But many private hospitals are doing so. A quarter of dishonest officials and employees of DGHS are giving certificates without visiting the institution. Not only the registration of private hospitals, but also corruption, irregularities and mismanagement are rampant in the DGHS office. What is the remedy? Both the DGHS and the health ministry always keep nurturing corrupt elements.