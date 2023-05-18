Take up special programmes to overcome learning loss in pandemic

After health and economy, the biggest blow dealt by corona pandemic was to the education sector. Because of the pandemic, educational institutes in Bangladesh were unprecedentedly kept closed for 543 days at a stretch.

According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), almost 40 million students were left outside of the classrooms at the time.

Effects of the visible and invisible damages that have been inflicted upon education as a whole and a generation of students for the educational programmes remaining closed for a prolonged period, certainly are far-reaching.

Although attempts were made to keep the education programmes running during the corona period in alternative ways by radio, television and online media, students suffered learning losses for the lack of coordinated planning, awareness and scope to access technology.

Educationists, too, have warned about the learning losses and have advised students to overcome that.