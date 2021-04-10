Public confidence a safeguard for field admin

The apprehensions of senior public administration officials concerning the security of the field level administration is justified, in context of certain recent events. Over the last few days, police have been assaulted, police stations and upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) offices have been attacked, damaged and set on fire in various places of the country. Railway stations and other government institutions and establishments have come under attack too. According to home minister Asaduzzaman, property worth around Tk 1 billion (Tk 100 crore) has been destroyed in these incidents.

There has not been such massive damage done since the 2014 election and BNP’s continuous blockade in 2015. Police chief Benazir Ahmed has instructed his field level officials to use more powerful weapons if necessary. Addressing the field level police officials in a virtual meeting, he said that the violence must be dealt with sternly. If rubber bullets failed to bring the situation under control, the inspector general of police (IGP) said to take even more stringent measures. The Bangladesh Administrative Service Association has instructed ansars in charge of the security of field administration officials to carry arms and ammunition round the clock.