Good governance, policy support must in financial sector

Speaking in the session titled ‘Challenges of diversification and structural transformation in Bangladesh’s export sector’, he said, “Recently, the cost of various services, including gas and electricity, has increased by 400 per cent and the interest rate of bank loans has increased to 13 per cent. The cost for goods transport per kilometre has reached almost the highest level in the world. If these costs of doing business are not reduced, we won’t be able to stay competitive in the coming days. That is why we do not need any incentives or subsidies; please reduce the costs of doing business.”

The government provides some incentives to traders against export-oriented products which has recently decreased. But if the cost of doing business is more than the amount of incentives, the businesspersons will not benefit at all. We have seen in the past that the government made profit by selling fuel at a higher price in the domestic market even when the price had fallen in the global market. This is both irrational and contrary to the government’s claim of itself to be a business-friendly one. An increase in fuel prices increases costs of production and transportation. Ultimately, the consumers bear everything.