Why open specialised hospitals haphazardly?

The country’s health sector does not align with the vision of Smart Bangladesh. The super specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk 15 billion, which could have been a model medical institution of the country. However, it encountered setbacks at the very beginning due to the inefficiency and negligence of those in charge. It is an institution under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital on 14 September 2022. Outdoor services began from 27 December. A total of 1000 employees were supposed to be recruited to run the hospital. Only 250 people have been appointed as of now. There have been allegations of favouritism and irregularities against BSMMU vice-chancellor Sharfuddin Ahmed regarding this recruitment process.