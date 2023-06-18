Destructive drugs: Are these drives just for show

It’s an open secret that narcotics are smuggled into Bangladesh and there’s a booming business of it going on here. But, we still cannot help but be stunned at the news that we are the fifth globally or at the top among Asian countries in terms of siphoning off drug-related money. We have made progress in many sectors. But that doesn’t mean this ‘progress’ of narcotics can be accepted in any way.

Every year, USD 481 million or about Tk 51.47 billion is siphoned off from Bangladesh because of narcotics. This information came up in a report related to illicit financial flows on the website of UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) recently.

An approximate record of narcotics-related financial flows of nine countries including Bangladesh has been highlighted there. The other eight countries on the list are Afghanistan, Columbia, Ecuador, Maldives, Mexico, Myanmar, Nepal and Peru.