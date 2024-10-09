Harassment at court: Who is responsible to provide security for the accused?

Earlier in August, former law minister Anisul Huq, former prime minister’s industry and investment affairs adviser Salman F Rahman, former education minister Dipu Moni were harassed on the court premises in Dhaka. Former information minister Hasanul Haque Inu and a few others also were physically harassed.

Police arrested the former MP of Dhaka-9 Constituency, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka Sunday. Later, he was shown arrested in a case filed at Paltan police station over the murder of BNP activist Makbul.

Lawyer Omar Farooq Farooqui, who assisted the state at the court, argued in favour of granting 10-day remand of Saber Hossain Chowdhury. On the other hand, lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji argued in favour of rejecting the plea to grant the remand of the Awami League leader.

After hearing both sides, the court granted Saber Hossain Chowdhury a five-day remand in this case. The police took him into custody and interrogated him. On Tuesday afternoon, they produced him in court and stated that he was unwell. Following the hearing the court granted bail to Saber Hossain Chowdhury in six separate cases.