Sugar crisis: Ensure supply of raw materials before Ramadan

In the last few months, the sugar market has not stabilised despite several price hikes and market control drives. The government first fixed the price of sugar in September after the instability emerged in July to August. The price was increased twice.

But the sugar market has become unstable again in the past few days as supply falls short of demand. Packaged sugar almost disappeared from the market. Even if available in open market, the sellers ask an arbitrary price.

The post-Covid global economic recovery process and the newly emerged Russia-Ukraine war made the import and export trade wavering, leading to dollar and energy crises in the country. Amid this, the companies involved in sugar import and refining said that they had adequate raw material in case the market became unstable.