Passport index: This progress is not enough

Bangladesh's continuous progress in the world's strongest passport index is a positive development. According to the index published by Henley & Partners, a UK-based organisation, Bangladesh is ranked 97th this year. This marks an improvement from the 98th position last year and 104th the year before.

On the other hand, according to the Ayrton Capital index, a Canadian company, the United Arab Emirates holds the strongest passport in the world in 2024. In this index, Bangladesh has advanced two positions to the 90th position.

According to the Henley & Partners report, Bangladeshi passport holders can now travel to 42 countries around the world without an advance visa. This shows an increase from the 40 countries accessible without a visa last year. Notably, in the previous index, both Bangladesh and North Korea shared the same position. This time, too, the index of North Korea is equal to that of Bangladesh.