Environmentalists' demands cannot be ignored

But the Buriganga, the river on which the city of Dhaka is built, has narrowed down due to pollution and encroachment. Besides, more than 50 canals crossing through Dhaka city have also been occupied. Turag, Shitalakshya and Balu rivers also are victims of such exploitation. On the one hand, the authorities carried out eviction drives against the illegal settlements on both banks of the river, while on the other hand, the influential people continue to fill it.

Similarly, the influential and powerful have destroyed many reserved forests in the country from which the Sundarbans and the Chittagong Hill Tracts forests have not been spared. Bangladesh has much less than the amount of forest area that a country needs to protect the environment. Yet a quarter is taking over the forests one after the other. Neither the environmentalists' movement nor the appeals of the poor people who depend on those forests and hills could change their mind. Despite prime minister Sheikh Hasina repeatedly asking the concerned people build up factories by destroying agricultural land, they do not pay heed.