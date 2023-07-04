Living standards need to be improved for development

International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) global rights index 2023 only highlighted the fragile condition of working class people in Bangladesh. According to the report, Bangladesh is one of the ‘worst’ ten countries for the working class around the world.

The other nine countries on the list are Belarus, Ecuador, Egypt, Eswatini, Guatemala, Myanmar, Tunisia, Philippines and Turkey. IUTC has prepared the report including 149 countries this time.

The issue stressed most in the report is that working class in Bangladesh don’t have the guarantee of rights.

Regressive laws, obstruction to form unions and violence of law enforcement members agaist the workers have been cited as the reasons behind this uncertainties of the labourers.