Why should consumers bear the brunt of govt’s mistake?

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) decided to increase the price of electricity by 19.92 per cent at the bulk level when most of the people are unable to rein in the expenses despite various cuts in daily needs due to unabated high inflation.

As a result, the pressure of additional cost on the power distribution companies will ultimately be passed on to the consumers. But economists have been urging and suggesting bringing down the inflation to bring respite to public life. Due to the electricity price hike, another wave of price inflation will surely hit the market of all the essentials.

How much will the citizens bear the brunt for the government's wrong policy and mismanagement, inefficiency in the energy and power sector? The government has constructed power plants one after another in the past one decade without ensuring the source of primary fuel.