Gaibandha by-polls: Right decision of election commission

The ruling party took part in the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency, dead certain of their victory. After all, this happened every time in the recent past; the fate of election would be decided as the ruling party wanted, but this time the election commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal did not let it happen.

The by-election was somewhat dull since main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotted it. Political observers thought the candidate of Awami League will also win this by-poll easily because no other candidate would challenge him. There were four other candidates contesting the election -- one candidate each from Jatiya Party and Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh and two independent candidates.