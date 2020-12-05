Quality must be ensured

International media outlets report several countries are going to use vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Some countries including USA, Russia and UK may launch vaccine programmes next week. Bangladesh will have to prepare too.

The vaccination may not start soon here. The plan regarding the coronavirus vaccine is now at draft level. About 170 million people have to be vaccinated. Details could not be known as to how far the preparations have proceeded.

First, the vaccines have to be procured. According to the draft plan, vaccines will be collected from two sources. The first one is COVAX from where vaccines will be available at subsidy prices. The second one is Serum Institute of India which will supply the vaccine to the private pharmaceutical company Beximco Pharma which will supply the Bangladesh government. However, the health minister and the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said vaccines will be collected from all probable sources.

According to a Prothom Alo report published on Friday, two private firms have started the process to import vaccines from the US-based company Pfizer. Directorate General of Drug Administration said, like any other medicine and vaccine, they would approve the import and use of COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with certain conditions.