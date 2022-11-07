Political programmes: Stop violent politics

Leaders’ statements and remarks have also ignited reactions among the workers. There would be no problem if it was limited to verbal conflicts. But if it heats up the political situation or activists of one party attack members of another party, it becomes a reason of great concern. The BNP is holding a series of mass rallies to protest the rise in prices of daily commodities and demand the resignation of the government before the elections in divisional levels.
They have carried out their programmes fairly peacefully in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Khulna and Barisal. The law and order forces of the government did not interfere anywhere. I think this decision of the government is positive, whereas BNP did not get permission to hold rally in the past.
Wherever the BNP has held rallies, transport owners and workers have gone on sudden strikes. Sometimes they gave the excuse of security, sometimes they demanded to stop locally-made battery run auto rickshaws on the highway. Not only the people going to the rally have suffered, but the general people have also been subjected to unlimited hassle. It is important to stop such unwanted situation cantered on such political events.
In the meantime, the ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations Jubo League, Chhatra League have also announced to occupy fields and have planned mass gatherings on various occasions. National Council of Awami League will be held on 26 December. Chhatra League central conference will be held on 3 December and Jubo League’s rally on 11 November. BNP has called for a mass rally in Dhaka on 10 December after completing rallies in divisional level. Other parties have also came to fore with various programs.
Holding peaceful political programme is a democratic right. Through this, the political parties can inform the people about their programmes and plans. But the adversity created regarding these programmes cannot help but worry peace-loving people.
When the country is witnessing a dire economic crisis, it is not wise for any party to do something that instigates a conflict in the country. Statements like settling issues by force in the field or threatening to occupy the field is completely uncalled for.
The interests of the country and the people of the country should be given priority above everything else. And the dispute caused by the election should also be resolved through discussion. However, our political leadership is used to avoiding discussions. They have to remember that fighting the opponent in the street or settling issues by force will never bring any good.