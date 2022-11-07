Political programmes: Stop violent politics

There is a similarity between politics and the weather in Bangladesh. As winter approaches, our political field heats up. The political sector has been volatile ahead of the national election scheduled to take place at the end of next year or at the beginning of 2024.

The government and the opposition are 180 degrees opposite regarding elections. Government party leaders say that according to the constitution, the election will be held under the current government. On the other hand, the leaders of the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have said that there will be no election under the current government. The government must resign before the election.