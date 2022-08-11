Why excessive load shedding?

When the government decided to implement load-shedding in July as power generation fell short compared to demand, the public accepted despite the difficulty. The suppliers also made a schedule as to where, when and how much load shedding will be staged. It was said that there will be load shedding for one hour a day in Dhaka and two hours outside Dhaka. But in reality the duration of load shedding is much longer, which is not only disrupting the normal life of people but also putting severe pressure on the economy.

According to Prothom Alo news, load-shedding is happening for 5 to 10 hours depending on the area. The demand for electricity in the industrial city of Gazipur was 353 MW on Monday where only 244 MW was available. The announced schedule was supposed to have load shedding for three hours, but customers in some areas were deprived of power cut for 10 to 12 hours. The news of breaking the schedule has been received from many other places of the country including Dhaka.