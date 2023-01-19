Political gatherings: What’s the point of holding programmes on same day?

They make excuse of guarding the streets or maintain peace in this regard. The ruling party has posed its lack of trust in the administration by taking the responsibility of maintaining peace into their own hands. What is the need for law and enforcement agencies if the ruling party leaders and activists have to work to maintain the peace in the country?

If the ruling party needs to hold a rally to reach out to the people, it can hold it some other day. They are not only setting a very bad precedent by arranging gatherings at a spot very close to the one for scheduled programme of the opposition party, they are also causing more sufferings to people. There have been clashes in many places. Such counter programmes are not only held in Dhaka, but in other parts of the country.

It transpires that the party despite being in power for 14 years has lost the ability to read the mind of the people. Why else it would make such a suicidal decision to hold such counter programmes.