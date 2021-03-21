Rethink discriminatory aspects of draft education law

The government took initiative to pass an education law in 2011 with the aim of fully implementing the National Education Policy formulated in 2010. Nurul Islam Nahid was the education minister at that time. After the 2016 election, Dipu Moni took charge of the Ministry of Education. Unfortunately, the draft law has not been finalised yet.

While formulating the national education policy, the policy makers of the government termed it as a landmark initiative in the development of education. Meetings, recommendations and proposals have been made on the education law over and over. The proposal of the ministry was also sent to the cabinet division once. But it was withdrawn in the face of criticism.

According to a report published last Friday in Prothom Alo, the ministry of education has drafted a proposed education law that includes coaching centres and note-books. However, teachers will not be able to coach students of the educational institutions where they reach and also cannot conduct coaching when the main institutions remain open. Controversy over coaching and guide books in education sector is very nothing new. Previously coaching centres were limited to urban areas. Now this has spread to rural areas. Teachers are busy with coaching rather than teaching in the main educational institutions. They could not be stopped even by imposing various restrictions. Parents too have developed the idea that their children will not be able to do well in exams without coaching. Note-books have been added to the coaching. The students can acquire knowledge about the relevant subjects by reading the textbooks. But the students use notes or guide books to pass exams.