Dengue worsens, mayors fail to control mosquitos

The number of dengue cases in the first six months of the year is giving rise to fear of yet another health hazard.

The manner in which patients and the death toll are increasing in June even before the dengue season has started, has led public health experts to advise everyone to prepare immediately for dengue preventive measures similar to those required to avert an epidemic.

What’s concerning is that this year in Dhaka there are four to five per cent more Aedes larvae during the pre-monsoon season than that of last year’s monsoon.

Survey results of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) indicate that the two city corporations in Dhaka lack effective strategies to destroy Aedes mosquitos, the carrier of dengue. The city mayors haven’t learnt anything from the dreadful experience of dengue back in 2019.