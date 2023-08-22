CHT Land Commission: How long to finalise the regulations? 

Related sources have indicated that during the previous committee meeting, discussions were held on the regulations for the Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission. During that session, the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs and the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council were tasked with preparing a proposal for deliberation with the Ministry of Lands.

In the most recent meeting, which took place last Sunday, concerns were raised by the committee regarding the activities of the terrorist and militant organisation Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF). The committee urged for stringent action to be taken against them.

The question arises: How did armed organisations like Kuki-Chin emerge in the Chittagong Hill Tracts despite the presence of extensive security and surveillance measures?

The government constituted the first Land Dispute Resolution Commission in 1999 to settle land disputes in Chittagong Hill Tracts. After that, despite subsequent changes in the act and personnel of the commission, its implementation remains elusive over the past 22 years.

The agreement provides for resettlement of internal and Indian refugees in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. A task force was constituted in this regard. Almost two and a half decades after the signing of the agreement, the land dispute has not been resolved, giving rise to many questions among the hill people.