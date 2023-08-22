CHT Land Commission: How long to finalise the regulations? 

The Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was aimed at ending two decades of conflict and settling land disputes. It is unfortunate that even after 24 years since the agreement was signed in 1997, the land dispute remains unresolved. Despite the existence of the Land Commission Act, all progress has been halted due to the lack of finalising the rules.
In the meeting of the Hill Tracts Peace Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee at Jatiya Sangsad last Sunday, it was asked to formulate the regulations of Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission Act. The meeting was presided by Abul Hasanat Abdullah, convener of the Hill Tracts Peace Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee.
Committee members Jyotirindra Bodhipriya (Santhu) Larma and Kujendra Lal Tripura attended the meeting. Member of Parliament Basanti Chakma and Member of Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council Gautam Kumar Chakma joined in it on special invitation.
Related sources have indicated that during the previous committee meeting, discussions were held on the regulations for the Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission. During that session, the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs and the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council were tasked with preparing a proposal for deliberation with the Ministry of Lands.
In the most recent meeting, which took place last Sunday, concerns were raised by the committee regarding the activities of the terrorist and militant organisation Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF). The committee urged for stringent action to be taken against them.
The question arises: How did armed organisations like Kuki-Chin emerge in the Chittagong Hill Tracts despite the presence of extensive security and surveillance measures?
The government constituted the first Land Dispute Resolution Commission in 1999 to settle land disputes in Chittagong Hill Tracts. After that, despite subsequent changes in the act and personnel of the commission, its implementation remains elusive over the past 22 years.
The agreement provides for resettlement of internal and Indian refugees in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. A task force was constituted in this regard. Almost two and a half decades after the signing of the agreement, the land dispute has not been resolved, giving rise to many questions among the hill people.
Last year, the commission convened a meeting in Rangamati, but it was unable to proceed due to opposition from an organization known as Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad. As of now, approximately 23,000 applications have been submitted to the commission by individuals seeking to reclaim their occupied land and homes.
Numerous hill residents have been displaced from their homes and are currently seeking refuge in either refugee camps or the homes of their relatives. Complaints have arisen asserting that those who have taken control of the land and properties belonging to the hill residents are obstructing the commission's efforts to function.
The two signatory parties find themselves at odds regarding the execution of the Hill Tracts Peace Accord. The government claims most of the terms of the accord have been implemented and the rest are in process. On the other hand, the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) contends that the principal clauses of the accord, particularly those pertaining to the land dispute, have yet to be enforced.
Nevertheless, during the session of the accord implementation and monitoring committee, the advancement in relocating government offices from the three hill districts to the hill district council is an encouraging development.
However, the accord continues to be disregarded with the inability to conduct elections in the district councils. As stipulated by the agreement, elections are to be carried out using a distinct voter list comprising permanent residents.
It is imperative that the regulations for the Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission be promptly finalised. The situation has the potential to escalate abruptly if the unwarranted demands of vested interests are accommodated.