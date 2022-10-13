How do power sector authorities explain highest loadshedding in October?

Energy experts say that the demand for electricity decreases in winter. As a result, the situation will automatically improve from November. The most alarming question that has come to the fore is that when the summer season starts from March next year, will the situation worsen again?

As the world is recovering from Covid pandemic, there has been a gap in the country's import and export trade. Again, the price of fuel in the world market was very high due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Because of these an extreme dollar crunch has been created because of which it is not possible to keep the power plants running by importing diesel, gas, furnace oil, coal as per demand.

Experts related to the country's energy and power sector say that the government's short-sighted policies and wrong plans in the energy sector are responsible for today's crisis. They have been speaking of these for many years but the government has not paid attention to them. The government continued to import from abroad without increasing the resources of energy from own sources. As a result, on the one hand, the country has the capacity to produce electricity twice as much as the demand, while on the other hand, electricity is being imported.