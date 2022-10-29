Sporadic and isolated initiatives won’t solve the crisis

The country has been witnessing a severe shortage in gas and power for months. The ministers and advisors of the government had said that the crisis would be solved by September-October. However, by the end October, the crisis intensified further instead.

The remarks of prime minister's energy advisor Tawfik-e-Elahi Chowdhury during the view-exchange meeting with the business persons are even more concerning. There is uncertainty over the availability foreign reserves required for importing LNG (liquefied natural gas) from abroad.

There has always been an imbalance of export and import of the country. It has increased further in recent times. On the other, remittance from expatriates, one of the driving forces of Bangladesh’s economy, is declining. In this context, the government must think about the foreign reserve.