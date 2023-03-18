Minority under attack: Culture of impunity must halt

Miscreants on 30 October 2016 set fire to the old Durga temple in Paschimpara of Nasirnagar upazila. Almost everything in the temple was burnt to ashes. In 2021, the police submitted a chargesheet to the court, naming 13 persons. It is a matter of relief that, albeit delayed, at least one case has been settled.

One of the main preconditions of the rule of law is ensuring punishment for any crime that is committed. Unfortunately, there has been little punitive action in the attacks on the minority communities in the past. Our successive governments are more interested in putting the blame of communal violence on their political opponents. In the 2012 attack on the Buddhist community in Ramu, Cox's Bazar, many homes and temples were destroyed, but no one was punished. It is said that the trial could not be completed due to lack of witnesses.

In 2021, attacks were launched on Hindu temples and homes over a Quran being placed in a temple. It has been a year and a half since the incident, but the concerned persons have not been able to complete investigations as yet.