Raju Sculpture under attack: Let the cover be removed

The Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture, popularly known as the Raju Sculpture, was erected in front of the Dhaka University Teachers and Students Center (TSC) on 17 September, 1997. It has now come under attack.

Moin Hossain Raju, a student of the university’s soil science department and a central leader of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, was shot dead during a clash between the Chhatra Dal and Chhatra League in 1992. The anti-terrorism sculpture was set up to pay tribute to his memory.

On Wednesday, the Chhatra League covered the anti-terrorism sculpture with a black cloth, bringing allegations of terrorism activities against the Chhatra Union leaders and activists.