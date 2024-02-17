Chattogram WASA meter procurement: Why will customers pay?

The Chattogram WASA supplies water to 78,542 residences and 7,767 commercial establishments. It then charged each of the clients nearly Tk 4,000 for the mechanical meter, and the cost of the new ones will also be passed on to the clients. The Chattogram WASA argues that once the digital meters are installed there will be no need for meter readings manually, but while procuring mechanical meters, they had said ‘better quality’ meters are being purchased and those will give accurate bills.

SM Nazar Hossain, vice president of the Consumers' Association Bangladesh (CAB), told Prothom Alo that the Chattogram WASA is set to shift the cost burden to the clients for the second time. On the condition of anonymity, five clients and a board member of Chattogram WASA alleged that the authorities carry out the purchases whimsically without any certain plan. Now, they are planning to purchase another 90,000 meters, while the installation of 3,000 previously purchased meters is yet to be completed. Why would they think these water meters are faulty and bills can be distorted two years after procuring them? Why did the WASA officials not think about it before?