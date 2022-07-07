Safe Eid journey: Additional initiatives and monitoring urgent

According to Prothom Alo, there may be traffic jam on the Dhaka-Chittagong route due to the toll collection and weight control center of the bridge and the markets on the road. Apart from that, the Dhaka-Sylhet highway has become dangerous due to potholes and ditches in different places. On the other hand, passengers heading north from Dhaka will suffer due to road repairs. With the opening of the Nalka Bridge and the flyover at Mahasthangarh Bazar in Sirajganj before Eid, the suffering of the passengers of northern regions will be lessened if traffic congestion on other parts of the road can be controlled.

Despite the launch of the Padma Bridge, Hadiuzzaman, a professor in the engineering department of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), fears traffic jams in the south. He said many people would like to go home in private cars or microbuses along with buses and trucks during Eid as the Padma Bridge has opened. He is fearing a traffic jam at the toll plaza due to traffic congestion. Authorities must pay extra attention to the management of toll plazas. Apart from that, the engineer suggested to keep the ferry ready as an alternative measure if the traffic pressure on the bridge is high during Eid to cope with the increased traffic heading to southern region. The concerned authorities may consider these issues.