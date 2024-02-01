Corruption perception index: Continuous decline triggers concern

It does not require the survey of TI or any other organisations to know that corruption has increased in Bangladesh. Millions of taka is being laundered every year while reports are being published that the banking sector is being looted. But the example of taking tougher measures against corruption is very little. We cannot but get worried when we learn that corrupt people like PK Halder have connections with the high-ups of the government and the banking sector. Who will reduce corruption if the protectors become the predators?

The government policymakers are certainly aware of corruption and at times they talk about taking tough action against this. But there are doubts about how far they could take steps against corruption. After the publication of the TI report, the way an influential cabinet member reacted, this is nothing by showing sympathy towards the corrupt people in practice. Just a few days ago, several ministers and ruling party leaders expressed anger over the TIB’s report on the recently concluded 12th parliamentary elections.