‘Minor penalty’ will increase drug trade

The incident of awarding one and a half years of imprisonment to 101 self-proclaimed yaba traders will be marked as an example of minor penalty for major offence.

This penalty of those involved with drug trade will in fact encourage the drug trade. If they are actual yaba traders, their punishment was supposed to be way bigger.

And if they are not guilty, they are not supposed to serve neither major nor minor penalties. Cox’s Bazar district and session judge Mohammad Ismail passed the verdict on Wednesday.

Only 18 of the 101 accused were present at the court then, the rest of them are fugitives.