Has govt nothing to do to control the market

t an event on 'Bangladesh Marketing Day' this Friday, while answering queries from newsmen, planning minister MA Mannan said, "If we could see and catch the market syndicate, we could take action." He also explained about the trends and nature of the market in a rising economy.

Earlier, several ministers talked about the market syndicate. Some of them have expressed helplessness. Some of them have said to remain alert against the syndicate. Some also warned that there are chances of a crisis if the syndicate is caught.

According to a Prothom Alo report, prices of six commodities--potato, onion, egg, loose sugar, soybean and cooking gas were fixed, but could not be implemented. The consumers have to buy four commodities at prices 10 to 20 per cent higher than the price set by the government. Why was such a situation created? It needs to be found out whether there was a wrong policy or lack of coordination.