What is the logic of opening such a website

The goal of the project was to know the opinion and thoughts of the citizens regarding the development projects of the government so that the government may take steps accordingly.

In theory, this may be true. But where bureaucracy plays a key role in government policy-making, such initiatives are unlikely to be fruitful. According to the information of the website, since its launch, the number of registered users is only 1,208 people. The last question of the survey was asked on 29 September last year. What is the reason for creating new websites and leaving them idle?

The reason the ICT state minister gave for not using the apps is not also acceptable. He said the responsibility of maintaining the apps belongs to the concerned authorities. Only the authorities may say what is the state of those. But what are the authorities who sit above these authorities doing?