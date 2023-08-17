Snatching on Flyover: What are the law enforcement agencies doing?

The government has constructed several flyovers to facilitate the movement of the city dwellers in the city that witnesses traffic congestion regularly. People are reaping benefits somehow from these roads. People can reach to their destinations in 15 to 20 minutes taking these flyovers where it used to take an hour to reach the same destination by regular route. It also eases the sufferings caused by traffic jam. However, experts have questions as to how well planned these flyovers are.
Since the beginning, Dhaka city has grappled with two persistent perils, the ever-present threats of accidents and snatchings. These incidents often stem from a combination of design defects and reckless driving. Notably, among the various flyovers traversing the capital, the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover, which was unveiled in 2013, claimed 137 lives as of 2022.
Malibagh flyover has exceptional traffic signal system. Presence of traffic police is irregular in there. The situation compounds during the night when the absence of proper lighting further exacerbates the risk, leading to a distressingly frequent occurrence of accidents.
Furthermore, recent incidents of snatching on flyovers have surged, triggering significant alarm. A police officer informed Prothom Alo that inadequate lighting along the flyovers serves as a primary catalyst for most of these snatching occurrences. In August 2019, robbers strangled a ride-sharing driver named Mohammad Milan to death on the Malibagh flyover. Another distressing incident transpired in April 2020, resulting in the death of a private university student at the hands of robbers.
Adding to this worrisome trend, a printing press worker named Shamim fell victim to a robber attack on the Moghbazar intersection flyover on 9 August while traveling from Malibagh to Mirpur Pallabi.
According to a report by Prothom Alo, Shamim left for Pallabi on his motorcycle at 11:30 pm from Malibagh. As his motorcycle broke on the road, he pushed it towards Hotel Sonargaon crossing, navigating the middle of the road due to waterlogging on its sides. During this time, a woman identified as Meem, who had already positioned herself on the road, offered Shamim advice to move to the side.
As he complied and shifted, two young men suddenly emerged from a concealed space beneath the flyover and started stabbing him. Shamim tried to fend them off. Just then, two motorcycles approached from the opposite direction, prompting the assailants to swiftly flee the scene. However, Shamim successfully apprehended the woman, and dialled 999 to call the police.
Upon the arrival of law enforcement personnel, the woman was taken into custody. Subsequently, based on the information provided by the woman, the police apprehended several members of the robbery gang.
The incident with Shamim just unfolded a style of robbery that only shows in thriller stories. The miscreants tunneled under the flyover and climbed up the ropes hanging from the pillars when the signal was halted. This is their robbery style.
While the activation of streetlights falls under the jurisdiction of the city corporation, the crucial task of apprehending robber gangs rests with law enforcement agencies like the DMP. The alarming fact remains: how could hijackers operate under the flyovers unnoticed?
While the DMP dedicates considerable time and effort to address political opponents, a fraction of this attention directed towards capturing robbers could have substantially curtailed incidents of theft, robbery, and snatching within Dhaka city. It is hoped that the DMP will take requisite measures to ensure the safety of the flyovers and protect citizens from hijacking incidents in the future.