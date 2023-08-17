Snatching on Flyover: What are the law enforcement agencies doing?

The government has constructed several flyovers to facilitate the movement of the city dwellers in the city that witnesses traffic congestion regularly. People are reaping benefits somehow from these roads. People can reach to their destinations in 15 to 20 minutes taking these flyovers where it used to take an hour to reach the same destination by regular route. It also eases the sufferings caused by traffic jam. However, experts have questions as to how well planned these flyovers are.

Since the beginning, Dhaka city has grappled with two persistent perils, the ever-present threats of accidents and snatchings. These incidents often stem from a combination of design defects and reckless driving. Notably, among the various flyovers traversing the capital, the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover, which was unveiled in 2013, claimed 137 lives as of 2022.