State and society need to change attitude towards women

There is no denying that we live in an odd society. No importance is given to ethics and values. People only believe might is right. On the one hand, the incidents of violence against women have increased, on the other hand, the victims are being blamed for the offence committed against them.

We are alarmed by the recent research report by the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and D-Net, 'Easy Spread of Pornography on the Internet in Bangladesh and Violence Against Women'. The study was conducted from October last year to February this year by collecting data from 518 persons (53 per cent males) in 16 districts of 8 divisions.