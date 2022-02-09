Step up market monitoring, sales in open market to relieve consumers

There is no answer to the question as to why this situation has arisen in the market. The government cannot turn a blind eye to the matter whether the price increased due to manipulation or due to extortion in transport sector. First, the concerned authorities should intensify market surveillance so that no one can raise prices by creating artificial crisis in the market. Second, it should sell adequate products in the open market at low prices through its own channel. The small amount of products currently sold through TCB has not had any effect on the market.

In this situation, the government has to increase the sale of essential commodities in the open market. It is not enough to sell essentials in few urban areas, it is necessary to carry out the initiative in remote areas as well. We must also be vigilant so that no syndicate can destabilise the market anew during the Ramadan. The government should also refrain from raising the prices of gas, water and electricity. Otherwise, the life of people with limited income will become harder.