Step up supervision of river routes

Much has been said and written about the grabbing of Buriganga, Shitalakshya and other rivers around Dhaka, and there have been decisions and drives. Environmental organisations have also been continuing their movements to save the rivers. But nothing has been able to halt the steady decline of the situation. The future doesn’t look quite rosy either. The river is dying of pollution and encroachment.

If the river ceases to exist, how will the vessels ply? So first and foremost, the river must be freed of encroachment and pollution. The river must be expanded in width.

Secondly, the problems arising over the construction of the third Shitalakshya bridge would not have been hard to resolve if the concerned authorities had the sincere intentions to do so. The bridges division is in charge of the construction. BIWTA is in charge of monitoring the river. These two establishments do not have even the minimum coordination with each other. The navigation of the river vessels cannot be controlled with just a guard positioned by the contractors. BITWA must step up its round-the-clock surveillance there. And the bridges division can’t avoid its responsibility by just assigning the contractors to the job.

Whether it is on the roads or the rivers, the traffic must be supervised. This continuous parade of death and destruction on the rivers cannot continue. The concerned authorities must come forward, however late it may be, and resolve the situation.