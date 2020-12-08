Stop misuse of Digital Security Act

Saleh Ahmed, councilor of Sylhet City Corporation's ward No 22, filed a case in Section-25 of the Digital Security Act against 18 people including reporters, editor and publisher of Ekattorer Khota, a daily (online and print version) published from Sylhet after publication of reports about the activities of the councilor. We want to draw the attention of the policymakers of the government regarding the latest misuse of the much-hated act.

Like other democratic countries in the world, there was a time in Bangladesh when if anyone person or organisation was aggrieved for publishing reports, the person or the organisation would send protest letter to the concerned newspaper, they would not rush to the police station or the court to file cases. The concerned newspaper would take remedial measures, if the aggrieved persons were not pleased, they had scope to go to the press council. The press council would arrive at a decision hearing both the parties, and analysing the published reports and the protest letter. The press council asked the newspaper to publish the statement of aggrieved persons and organisations, issued warning if there was mistake and there was a practice of taking to task.