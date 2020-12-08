Stop misuse of Digital Security Act

Saleh Ahmed, councilor of Sylhet City Corporation's ward No 22, filed a case in Section-25 of the Digital Security Act against 18 people including reporters, editor and publisher of Ekattorer Khota, a daily (online and print version) published from Sylhet after publication of reports about the activities of the councilor. We want to draw the attention of the policymakers of the government regarding the latest misuse of the much-hated act.
Like other democratic countries in the world, there was a time in Bangladesh when if anyone person or organisation was aggrieved for publishing reports, the person or the organisation would send protest letter to the concerned newspaper, they would not rush to the police station or the court to file cases. The concerned newspaper would take remedial measures, if the aggrieved persons were not pleased, they had scope to go to the press council. The press council would arrive at a decision hearing both the parties, and analysing the published reports and the protest letter. The press council asked the newspaper to publish the statement of aggrieved persons and organisations, issued warning if there was mistake and there was a practice of taking to task.
But those days are now history. Till few days ago, the journalists were immensely harassed by filing cases against them under Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act. Now the draconian DSA has taken the place of that act. Several sections of this law have become hurdles to the journalism profession. The said Sylhet councilor did not send any protest letter to the authorities of Ekatorrer Khota, he filed a case with the city's Shaporan police station which recorded the case without any examination of the matter. The reason may be the plaintiff is not only a city councilor but also a leader of city unit ruling Awami League.
In the case statement, he alleged that an unrest and anarchic situation has been prevailing in the locality for publishing reports in Ekattorer Khota about him. He has been defamed for publishing reports and going viral in the social media and Facebook.
The Shahporan police station should have examined the reports published in the Ekatorrer Khota about the councilor instead of recording the case which is farcical and baseless. We think the case lodged clearly for the harassment and it should be cancelled. We want the amendment of the concerned sections of the draconian act to protect the journalism and the media.