Stop operations of small launches

Many people die in launch capsize every year in Bangladesh. Most accidents occur during pre-monsoon season (season of Kalbaishakhi storm). The time is around the corner. Although the storm was not the cause of Sunday's accident, it should be considered as the first warning ahead of the season. There is a need to improve naval traffic management to avoid potential accidents in other parts of the country, including that part of the Shitalakshya river. In this case, the accountability of the people concerned must also be ensured. The driver of the cargo ship responsible for Sunday's accident and others involved must be brought to book. The naval traffic control authority also has to be held accountable for the incident.

One of the causes of loss of life in capsize is carrying extra passengers on the launch. Small vessels are more prone to capsize during monsoon. The risk is much higher if there are extra passengers. For that, small launches of 50-60 feet in size should be removed and the number of large ships should be increased. To avoid accidents and for business convenience, many boat owners want to launch large launches instead of small ones, but there are allegations that large launches are not being approved due to the interests of a certain quarter. If this allegation is true, immediate steps must be taken to resolve it. Initiatives should be taken to remove all small launches from the river and bring larger launches before the onset of monsoon. Larger launches do not required to transport additional passengers. At the same time, larger launches are less likely to sink in storms than the smaller ones.

However, not only the size of the launch, all the rules of passenger transportation should also be properly complied with and steps should be taken to reduce the risk of naval accidents by increasing efficiency, responsibility and accountability in naval traffic control. It is not desirable to repeat the loss of life in any other naval accidents.