Leather processing must improve

As in the the past couple of years, hide traders have complained abput being deprived of fair prices for animal skins this year as well. This allegation of theirs isn’t baseless. This year the government had fixed the price for per square foot of salt-treated cowhide at Tk 50-55 inside Dhaka and Tk 45-48 outside of the capital.

But the reality is, hides had to be sold at a far lower price than the government-fixed one. If inflation is considered, the prices fixed by the government didn’t increase either compared to last year.

What’s concerning is that the leather factories in Bangladesh import tanned leather from abroad for an extremely high price to meet their demand. On the other hand, hides in the country either rot or have to be sold at a really cheap price.