JUST: Even VC is helpless against BCL’s rampage

When the vice-chancellor of a university expresses his helplessness, it is not difficult to realise how reckless the governing party’s student wing is on campus.

The way Bangladesh Chhatra League dominates the Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) is not different from the situation of other public universities in Bangladesh.

According to a Prothom Alo report, the administration is helpless in Jashore University of Science and Technology against the rampage of the Bangladesh Chhatra League. There have been at least five allegations of torturing general students, job seekers and journalists against the leaders and workers of BCL in the last two years. Though the university administration forms committees immediately after any incident, there is no punitive action afterwards.