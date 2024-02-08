Subarnachar rape verdict: Ensure speedy execution of sentence

The court has handed down sentences to 10 individuals, condemning them to death, while 6 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in the gang-rape incident that occurred in Noakhali's Subarnachar on the day of the 2018 elections. Judge Fatema Ferdous of Noakhali Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 pronounced the verdict last Monday.

In the observation of the judgment, it is emphasised that such crimes not only affect the victims but also have repercussions on the state itself. The delayed verdict is welcomed.

On the night of 30 December, 2018, a 40-year-old mother of four was brutally beaten and gang-raped after her husband and children were tied up. This heinous act occurred because she did not vote for the preferred symbol at the polling station.