Noakhali gang rape: 10 sentenced to death, 6 life-term

Ten people have been sentenced to death and six others handed life term imprisonment on charges of gang rape at Subarnachar in Noakhali on the night of 11th parliamentary election five years ago.

They have been fined Tk 50,000 each and in case of default, they have to serve two more years in jail.

Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 judge Fatema Ferdous passed the verdict at around 12:00pm on Sunday.