Dhaka's noise pollution needs immediate action

The fact that Dhaka took the first spot among the cities with worst noise pollution added new concerns to the previous ones over the city’s poor condition due to air pollution. Earlier, Dhaka topped the list of the world's top cities with air pollution more than once. Last week, Dhaka ranked second among the world’s cities with polluted air. Meanwhile, Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, India and Islamabad in Pakistan are in second and third place after Dhaka in terms of noise pollution.

UNEP's global report on the United Nations Environment Programme, titled 'Frontiers 2022: Noise, Blazes and Mismatches', also highlights how noise pollution is affecting people's physical and mental health. According to the report, three of the top five cities in the world in terms of noise pollution are located in South Asia.