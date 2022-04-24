Take steps to assuage sufferings and harassment of migrant women workers

The grim picture of the plight of female migrant workers revealed by the organisation consisting 22 non-government organisations (NGOs) is inexplicably painful. The keynote states that women migrant workers subjected to harassment and violence more than male migrants. Apart from the employers, male colleagues also abuse or harass them. They get lower wages and facilities than the male workers.

The picture is even more appalling in real. Prothom Alo published a report on 18 April about the suffering of female worker Soma Akhter who had returned from Saudi Arabia. She was tortured to an extent that she lost her mental stability. Many tragic stories of women workers in foreign lands are often published in the media. From Bangladesh, more women workers go to Saudi Arabia and there they are subjected to various forms of torture including sexual harassment. Many were forced into captivity.