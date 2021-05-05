Take sustainable steps to protect Sundarbans

The second incident of fire in the Sundarbans in less than three months is worrying. The people concerned are suspecting that both the fire were man-made. A plume of smoke was seen in the forest area under Daser Bharani patrol outpost at around 11:00am on Monday. The fire spread in two-acre area of Daser Bharani outpost in the Sharankhola range of the forest. Later, people from the forest department and hundreds of locals rushed to put out the fire. Members of fire service came to the spot later in the day.
On 8 February, a fire broke out in the Dhansagar area of the Chandpai Range in the eastern part of the Sundarbans, burning about four decimal area of the forest. The Sundarbans Protection Committee said about five acres of forest had been burnt in Monday's fire. According to the Forest Department, there have been 23 fires in the last two decades. In the previous 22 fires, at least 71 acres of forest trees and shrubs have been burnt. The inquiry committee into the incidents said the fire originated from sabotage, unawareness or cigarette stubs thrown away carelessly.
According to documents from the Sundarbans East Forest Department, a fire broke out once in 2002 at Kotka of the Chandpai Range in the Eastern Division of the forest, twice in Nangli and Mandarbaria of the same range, twice in 2005 in Sutar Khal area of Ghutabaria and Pachakoralia, five times in 2006 in Terabeka, Amurbunia, Khurabaria, Pachakoralia and Dhansagar areas, thrice times in 2006 in Pachakoralia, Nangli and Dumuria, once in Gulishakhali in 2010, twice in Nangli in 2011, once in Gulishakhali in 2014, thrice in Nangli, Pachakoralia and Tulatala in 2016 and in Madrasar Chhila in 2017.
According to Prothom Alo, the fire broke out around one mile away from the locality on 8 February. This time the fire started four miles away. If anyone can sabotage this remote area, then what is the security of the whole Sundarbans? A group of miscreants set fires to clear the forest, so that they can catch fish from the inner water body during the monsoon season. Due to this, incidents of fires occur before the monsoon. The Sundarbans is a national resource, part of the world heritage. It is important to take legal action against those who are destroying these resources.
As always, an inquiry committee was formed to look into the cause of the fire. They will also submit reports and make recommendations after the stipulated time. But that recommendation never seems to see the light of day. Those responsible will not be identified. In addition to the forest department, the water development board must also come forward to protect the Sundarbans. The dead Bhola river near the Bharani patrol outpost has died long ago. Once in 1996-97, the soil of river dredging was left on the banks of the river. Due to this the river is filled again. Not only the Bhola river, but also other rivers in the Sundarbans that have dried up need to be dredged. The Sundarbans cannot be saved if rivers and reservoirs dry up.
The forest department blames the shortage of manpower. But if they involve the local people, it is possible to protect the Sundarbans with less manpower and less money.