Take sustainable steps to protect Sundarbans

The second incident of fire in the Sundarbans in less than three months is worrying. The people concerned are suspecting that both the fire were man-made. A plume of smoke was seen in the forest area under Daser Bharani patrol outpost at around 11:00am on Monday. The fire spread in two-acre area of ​​Daser Bharani outpost in the Sharankhola range of the forest. Later, people from the forest department and hundreds of locals rushed to put out the fire. Members of fire service came to the spot later in the day.

On 8 February, a fire broke out in the Dhansagar area of ​​the Chandpai Range in the eastern part of the Sundarbans, burning about four decimal area of the forest. The Sundarbans Protection Committee said about five acres of forest had been burnt in Monday's fire. According to the Forest Department, there have been 23 fires in the last two decades. In the previous 22 fires, at least 71 acres of forest trees and shrubs have been burnt. The inquiry committee into the incidents said the fire originated from sabotage, unawareness or cigarette stubs thrown away carelessly.